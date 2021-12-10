Israel extends ban on foreign tourists

Israel's government has extended the restrictions on entry into the country for 10 more days until December 22, including the ban on non-Israeli passport holders, due to concerns about the Covid Omicron variant. All Israelis returning from abroad will still be required to isolate for three days and non-vaccinated Israelis must isolate for seven days. Returning Israelis will only be allowed to leave isolation subject to a negative Covid PCR test on the third/seventh day, as applicable.

The restrictions were extended beyond December 12 following a cabinet discussion last night led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz.

The extension of the restrictions is a major blow to Israel's entire incoming tourism industry from airlines and hotels to travel agencies, tour operators and tour guides who had been hoping that some tourists would be able to visit the country for the Christmas holidays. While there is still hope that the restrictions will not be extended beyond December 22, many tourists who had planned to visit Israel several days before Christmas will now have to cancel their arrangements.

The government is expected to extend the requirement for those returning from "red" countries, mainly Africa, to isolate in a government-run hotel. The government will also discuss plans for additional restriction that incentivize getting vaccinated.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 10, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.