Israel faces greater threat of war, study finds

A study published today by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) states that war has become more likely. This assessment is based on greater daring and determination in both Iran's nuclear program and its efforts to establish itself in Syria. INSS scholars, headed by director Amos Yadlin, presented their assessment today to President Reuven Rivlin. After INSS finished its report and added commentary about the targeted killing of senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, however, the Iranians announced yesterday that they were no longer committed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA - the Iranian nuclear deal), and would resume unrestricted uranium enrichment.

INSS's assessment focuses on the killing of Soleimani in the US attack on January 2, 2020. "This event gives greater weight to our assessment of possible escalation and the need to formulate a new Israeli strategy," the report states. "The killing of Soleimani creates a new context with potential for strategic developments, the extent and scale of which it is too early to evaluate."

The report states that the main question concerning the US is whether the killing of Soleimani indicates a fundamental change in US policy in the direction of a proactive military campaign against Iran's regional activity, or constitutes a more concrete action aimed at prevention and deterrence by exacting a heavy price for a series of operations by pro-Iranian groups orchestrated by Soleimani. These operations reached a peak with the killing of a US citizen on December 27, 2019 and the mobbing of the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31, 2019.

The report states that it is reasonable to assume that Iran is now considering its options in responding to the US action without Soleimani who previously coordinated the deliberative and planning processes for such operations in the regional theater. "It is still too early to assess the effect of the killing of Soleimani, who led Iran's network of ties with its satellites in the region, on Iranian determination and daring, as evidenced in recent months."

The report's authors state that preparations should be made for a number of scenarios: escalation of events culminating in a large-scale conflict between the US and Iran, which could also involve Israel; continued clashes between Iran and the US in line with the recent pattern; and postponement of the Iranian response until later, when the alertness of the US and its allies subsides.

The report rates the threats against in Israel according to their gravity. The biggest threat to Israel is an all-out war against all of Israel's powerful enemies to the north: Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Syrian regime, and pro-Iranian militias. "The decades during which Israel faced conflict on only one front have gone," INSS writes. In this depiction, Israel is liable to face massive bombardment of the home front, some of it consisting of precision missiles, with an effort to invade Israel territory with ground troops and a large-scale psychological assault aimed at undermining the public's resilience and trust in the political and military leadership.

In order to prepare for an offensive with precision rockets, the report states that a preemptive attack against Hezbollah should be considered.

The second gravest threat is the resumption of Iran's nuclear program, which has severe consequences reaching beyond 2020. "Israel should prepare for an extreme scenario in which Iran decides to break through to a bomb, even if the likelihood of its materializing in 2020 is low. Israel should prepare for this, together with two more likely scenarios: a renewal of negotiations (the killing of Soeimani has made this less likely) and slow Iranian progress towards the nuclear threshold. These two scenarios require a high level of understanding and a joint plan of action, including military, with the US," the report states.

The third gravest threat is a military conflict in the south, with potential for escalation with Hamas. This is still very likely, despite efforts at reaching an understanding. "The severity of this threat is substantially less than that of the threat to Israel from the north," the report states.

