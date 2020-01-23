Israel falls again in world corruption index.

Israel has fallen to 35th place in Transparency International's 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, down from 34th last year. This is the third consecutive year that Israel has fallen in the index. Prior to that between the years 2014 and 2016, Israel had risen in the Index.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and businesspeople. Transparency International said, "This year's analysis shows corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and where governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals."

Transparency International added, "More than two-thirds of countries - along with many of the world’s most advanced economies - are stagnating or showing signs of backsliding in their anti-corruption efforts,

New Zealand and Denmark tied for first place as the world's least corrupt countries followed by Finland, Sweden, Singapore, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Germany to complete the top ten. Iceland was 11th and Australia, Canada and the UK tied for 12th place. The US was 23rd. Syria, South Sudan and Somalia rounded out the table in 178th, 179th and 180th places.

Israel came in at 35, behind Botswana and tied with Slovenia and Lithuania.

