Israel mid-ranking in global parking price index

Israel has been ranked for the first time in the Parkopedia Global Parking Index for countries. However, Israeli cities do not yet appear in the index which found that New York, Sydney and Melbourne were the world's most expensive cities for parking.

According to Parkopedia, Israel is 19th in the listings for two-hours of off-street parking at an average cost of $4.34, 12th for parking on the street (by blue and white kerbsides) at a cost of $3.14 for two hours and 9th in the monthly cost of off street parking $202.62, although in sought after Tel Aviv locations the price can be more than double.

Mekdan Property Management CEO Gil Maayan, who is a real estate appraiser says that parking in Israel is expensive. "As well can all feel, the price of parking in Israel is expensive and the fact that it comes together with the high costs of owning a car - high taxes, expensive fuel, insurance and maintenance and the absence of genuine alternatives - this is an influential factor directly impacting the cost of living and the welfare of many Israelis.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2020

