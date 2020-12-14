Israel new home sales at 10-year high

Sales of new homes in Israel remain at the highest level for 10 years, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Between August and October 10,550 new homes were sold including 4,000 new homes in October. The October figure was only slightly below the number of homes sold in June, which was a record for the past decade.

The most popular locations for the purchase of new homes between August and October were cities in which the government's Buyer Fixed Price program was operating. 926 apartments were sold in Ashkelon, 566 apartments in Beit Shemesh, 466 apartments in Tel Aviv, 426 apartments in Beersheva, 411 apartments in Harish, 406 apartments in Rishon Lezion and 395 apartments in Ramat Gan.

