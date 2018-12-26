Israel operates air defense system against Syrian missile

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson has confirmed that the country's air missile defense system went into operation last night against an anti-aircraft missile fired towards Israel from Syria. The IDF said that there were no injuries or damage sustained and it is unclear whether the missile was intercepted. Late last night residents near the Israeli towns of Hadera and Pardes Hanna reported a massive explosion. A resident of Pardes Hanna spoke of, "A fireball shooting swiftly into the sky and making a huge noise."

Earlier last night, the Syrian media reported that the country's antiaircraft defenses had gone into operation and accused Israel of mounting air raids in the Damascus area.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018