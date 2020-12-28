Israel overtakes Bahrain in vaccination rate

With some 300,000 people already vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus, Israel has overtaken Bahrain for the proportion of its population that has received the vaccination, and at present it leads the world in the rate at which vaccinations are being carried out.

Until the end of last week, Bahrain was the global leader in the rate of vaccination. How did it do it? Bahrain was among the first countries to approve the use of Pfizer's vaccination, independently of the decision by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Out of gratitude for the speed at which it received approval from the tiny Gulf state, Pfizer promised rapid delivery of vaccinations. The price, incidentally, was the same as that paid by Israel.

In Europe, meanwhile, the rate of vaccination is much lower. In the EU, the vaccination campaign got underway yesterday (Sunday), but at low volume, arousing criticism of the quantities supplied so far by the partnership between Pfizer and German company BioNTech SE.

One of the reasons for the slowness is that the EU countries carried out the procurement and distribution of the vaccinations jointly. This helped them to obtain a competitive price and a huge volume, but it meant a process of equalizing the terms and conditions between the different countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2020

