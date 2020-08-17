Israel plans opening border to tourists next month

Health Ministry associate director general Prof. Itamar Grotto said Israel is planning to allow in foreign tourists from next month. He told the Knesset State Control Committee today that the Health Ministry would present a plan to reopen Israel's borders to non-Israeli passport holders by the end of August. Israel's borders have been closed to foreign tourists since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-March.

Prof. Grotto said that citizens of 'green' countries with low infection rates would be allowed into Israel in 'controlled groups.'

Yesterday the Ministry of Health listed 20 'green' countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia and the UK.

The list of countries will be revised every two weeks. Israelis returning from these countries are no longer required to undergo 14-days isolation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020</>