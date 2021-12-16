Israel puts UAE on red list

Yesterday evening, the Ministry of Health again revised its "red" list to include the United Arab Emirates, where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently visited. In addition, it was decided to classify Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, Sweden, and France as red countries to which travel restrictions will apply because of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The decision will come into force at midnight on December 19 (Sunday night), subject to confirmation by the government and the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

At midnight on December 17, the UK and Denmark will be added to the red list. Canada and Germany, which were mentioned earlier this week by Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public services at the Ministry of Health, as candidates for inclusion in the list, have not in fact been included. Sundry media reports that the US would be put on the list have as expected proved unfounded.

In addition, the validity of regulations restricting entry to and exit from Israel has been extended by seven days to December 29. This means that until that date anyone entering Israel will be obliged to go into isolation, for three days for those who have been vaccinated and seven days for those who have not, and tourists will be barred from entry completely.

The list of red countries currently includes most countries in Africa.

Designation as red means that travel to the country concerned is forbidden except for cases approved by an exceptions committee, and anyone returning to Israel from it must undergo full isolation, that is, seven days, subject to two tests being carried out. People who are vaccinated will be able to isolate at home after signing agreement to being monitored. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to stay at an isolation hotel until the result of the test all incoming travelers are obliged to undergo at the airport is received. If the test proves negative, they will be allowed to proceed to home isolation.

All other countries are currently designated orange, which means that a severe travel warning applies to them and the Ministry of Health recommends avoiding travel to them. No country is currently classified as yellow, that is, a low-risk country.

