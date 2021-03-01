Israel relaxes regulations on wireless product imports

Minister of Communications Benny Gantz has signed revised regulations that considerably reduce the number of wireless products that require a license from the Ministry of Communications before they can be imported into Israel.

The ministry says that the revision will encourage competition in communications and smart home equipment. The exemption from the license requirement covers peripheral computer equipment such as screens, laptop computers, tablet computers, electronic book readers, robot vacuum cleaners and more. Up to now, many of these products were exempt from licensing requirements on personal imports only. The requirements have now been relaxed for commercial imports as well, which should benefit consumers.

"The new regulations are an important part of the ministry's actions over the past year designed to bring down prices of wireless communications products and services in Israel, and to encourage the entry of new, advanced technologies into use in Israel, with the aim of positioning Israel among the most developed countries in the world," Gantz said. "The reform reduces the regulatory burden and cancels regulation of personal and commercial imports of various families of products, and it will substantially accelerate technological advancement in IoT, and in general."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2021

