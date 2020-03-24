Israel set to tighten lockdown as new virus cases leap

The Israeli cabinet is set to approve a tightening of the lockdown this morning as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise sharply.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has now risen to 1,656 compared with 1,238 Israelis 24 hours previously, the Ministry of Health reports. Of the 1,656 cases, 31 Israelis are in a serious condition and over 40 are in moderate condition. There has been one fatality - an 88-year old Jerusalem man with multiple underlying health problems. 49 Israelis have recovered from Covid-19. Among those in serious condition is a two-month old prematurely-born baby in Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The large number of new cases in part reflects increassed testing. A national network of four drive-through test centers has now been opened - in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheva.

Ministry of Health regulations will now only allow Israelis to leave their homes for essential reasons such as shopping for food, household goods and pharmacies, or for work. Only one person will be allowed in a car. Dogs can only be taken up to 20 meters from the home. The government is also considering forcing men over 70 and women over 65 into self-isolation.

