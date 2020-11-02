Israel shortens compulsory isolation

Israel's Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein has decided to shorten compulsory isolation from 14 to 12 days. The decision was taken after consulting with senior Ministry of Health officials and is a more cautious approach than the one taken by outgoing National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu who had previously declared that the required isolation would be cut from 14 to 10 days.

Gamzu still insists that the isolation period will eventually be cut to 10 days but for the time being will be 12 days due to "logistical and computer restraints and the desire to proceed cautiously."

The 12 day isolation period will be valid until the end of a pilot period at the end of December, when the Ministry of Health will decide whether to shorten isolation further to 10 days.

