Israel signs NIS 90m virus test deal with China's BGI

Israel's Ministry of Health and Ministry of Defense have signed an agreement with China's genome company BGI Group to buy hundreds of thousands of coronavirus test kits for NIS 90 million. The equipment and materials will allow Israel to conduct at least 10,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests per day, which will be performed by six health fund laboratories. The test kits will arrive in Israel over the next two to three weeks.

Snir Zano, CEO of AID Genomics, BGI's partner in Israel said, "We are happy about the cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the confidence in us to undertake this important national mission. Our main aim, with our partner BGI, is to help in the struggle against the spread of the coronavirus in Israel."

Zano told "Globes" that this deal is not connected to plans that AID Genomics have BGI have to set up a new central testing laboratory in Israel for coronavirus.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020