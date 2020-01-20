Israel slips in Bloomberg Innovation Index

Israel has fallen one place from fifth to sixth in the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. There was also a surprise at the top of the rankings where Germany moved into first place from second place, changing places with South Korea, which had held top spot for the past five years.

In third place is Singapore, which leapt above Israel from sixth place in last year's Innovation Index. In fourth place, unchanged from last year is Switzerland and in fifth place, moving ahead of Israel is Sweden. Finland slipped below Israel from fourth place to seventh place.

Israel retained first place in the R&D expenditure subsector, second place for research personnel concentration, and fifth for technology company density and seventh for patent activity. But Israel is a more disappointing 15th for productivity and 31st for manufacturing value added.

