Israel slips in UN World Happiness Index

Helsinki Finland Photo: Shutterstock
20 Mar, 2019 15:37
Israel fell two places to thirteenth but remains ahead of such countries as the UK (15), Germany (17) and the US (19).

The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity. The report was published today, the International Day of Happiness, by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the UN.

Finland is the world's happiest country for the second year running followed by Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Austria. The top ten is followed by Australia, Costa Rica and then Israel.

People in South Sudan are the most unhappy with their lives, according to the survey of 156 countries, followed by Central African Republic (155), Afghanistan (154), Tanzania (153) and Rwanda (152).

