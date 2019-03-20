Israel slips in UN World Happiness Index

Israel has fallen two places to thirteenth in the 2019 UN World Happiness Index. Nevertheless Israel remains ahead of such countries as the UK (15), Germany (17) and the US (19).

The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity. The report was published today, the International Day of Happiness, by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the UN.

Finland is the world's happiest country for the second year running followed by Denmark, Norway, Iceland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Austria. The top ten is followed by Australia, Costa Rica and then Israel.

The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

People in South Sudan are the most unhappy with their lives, according to the survey of 156 countries, followed by Central African Republic (155), Afghanistan (154), Tanzania (153) and Rwanda (152).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019