Israel to allocate NIS 90m for immigrants fleeing Russia

Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman and Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata will on Sunday present a plan to the cabinet costing NIS 90 million, which will be unconditionally granted, for bringing and taking in Russians entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return. Following the mobilization of reserve troops announced by Russia last week for the war in Ukraine, Israel expects an increase in immigration from Russia with an estimated 4,500 Jews reaching Israel from there in each of the coming three months.

At a meeting today senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Jewish Agency for Israel said that there has been a huge rise in the number of Russian Jews that already hold papers to immigrate to Israel and in applications for immigration papers.

On the other hand, there are major obstacles to bringing these immigrants to Israel, which will require creative solutions, including the sharp rise in air fares between Russia and Israel, and the limited number of El Al flights on routes from Russia to Tel Aviv.

The government is examining options for additional flights or alternatively bringing to Israel via a third country with a common border to Russia such as Azerbaijan or Georgia, which still have scheduled flights to Israel.

The plan for the Russian immigrants includes solutions for housing, employment, health services, education and more.

Tamano-Shata said, "The State of Israel serves as a safe haven for every Jew in the world including the Jews of Russia. We will make sure that all immigrants from Russia who come here due to complicated circumstances will receive a comprehensive and appropriate package to best integrate them into Israeli society."

Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman said, "The State of Israel makes every effort to bring to Israel as many immigrants as possible. The Ministry of Finance headed by me will not save on any resources in order to allow immigration to Israel for everyone who is eligible and wants to come and will invest in a quality and effective integration process. Immigration is a strategic asset for the state and leverages massive growth and we are committed to encourage it and invest in it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.