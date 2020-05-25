Foreign students to be allowed into Israel

Israel's Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri has signed an order allowing foreign students to enter Israel to undertake studies in yeshivot and religious seminaries as well as universities and other academic programs.

The order has been signed even though Israel has barred all non-Israeli passport holders from entering the country. The students will be required to undergo 14 days self-isolation just like returning Israelis and will have to provide an address where they can be located. Universities and yeshivas will need to provide living quarters where the students can isolate. Married students will be allowed to bring their families.

Most of the students, especially the yeshiva students, will likely come from the US. There are those who question the wisdom of allowing students to come after recent genetic research by Tel Aviv University found that 70% of the Covid-19 cases in Israel were brought to the country from the US.

The Israel Immigration and Population Authority said, "As part of discussions with the Ministry of Health about relaxing entry regulations for foreigners, it was decided to allow in students to study in Israel who have a valid visa to return to Israel and complete their studies. The students are learning in various institutions including universities, colleges, and yeshivas as well as participants in the MASA and Naaleh programs. The institute where they are learning will be responsible for fulfilling the isolation requirements according to the terms set out by the Ministry of Health.

