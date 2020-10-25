Israel to begin Covid-19 vaccine human trials next week

The Israel Institute of Biological Research and the Ministry of Health have announced that they will begin human trials for a Covid-19 vaccination next Sunday, November 1. The Israel Institute of Biological Research in Ness Ziona has produced 25,000 doses of the vaccine for the trial.

The Trial can begin after the preparation, research, development and Ministry of Health and the Helsinki Committee for Human Trials approvals have been received.

The Phase I trial will involve 80 healthy volunteers aged 18-55 who will be vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Hadassah Hospital in Ein Kerem. Phase II will involve 960 volunteers aged 18 and over and the Phase III trial will involve 30,000 volunteers. If all goes to plan then the vaccination might be approved in about 12 months.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "This is a day of hope for Israelis and the researchers at the Israel Institute of Biological Research are fighters for hope. You are blazing the trail for the citizens of Israel. You have assumed a task of international and historic proportions and today you have taken a significant step towards your target."

While the vaccinations being prepared by the major pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca and Moderna should be ready well before the Israeli vaccine, the Israel Institute of Biological Research project is seen as an insurance policy guaranteeing all Israelis independent access to a vaccination, in the event of global shortages.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2020

