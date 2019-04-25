Israel to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai

Israel will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced today.

192 countries have been invited to the event by the United Arab Emirates and most of them have said that they will attend. The international exhibition will open next year on October 20 and last for 173 days. Israel will present its innovative technological developments.

Every few years Expo is held in a different country as decided by its parent organization in France. The theme of Expo 2020 in Dubai will be "Connecting Minds - Creating the Future."

An Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said, "We are excited about the opportunity to share the spirit of Israeli innovation and entrepreneurship and to present breakthrough Israeli technologies and innovations in various fields such as water, medicine and IT."

"Expo exhibitions are a meeting place where people from all over the world connect and use their talents to cope with common challenges and to promote society.

It has yet to be announced, which Israeli companies will present their technologies in the Israeli pavilion in Dubai.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2019

