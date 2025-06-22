Israel under heavy missile fire after US strike on Iran

Magen David Adom reports 23 people injured after a barrage of missiles at central and northern Israel this morning. Several hits have been reported, and there is widespread destruction to buildings. The Iranians say that they fired the Kheibar missile, which can carry at 1,500 kilogram warhead.

The missile attack follows the strike by the US on nuclear installations in Iran, at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz. The strike was apparently by means of B-2 strategic stealth bombers that dropped 13,600 kilogram "bunker busting" bombs, and Tomahawk cruise missiles. President Trump has said that the three installations have been "completely and totally obliterated." The US president said that Iran that it "must now make peace", and that otherwise "future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to strike at targets in Iran. A UAV hangar and the Iranian naval base at Bandar Abbas are among the sites hit.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.