Israeli AI digital health co Alike raises $5m

Israeli AI digital health company Alike has raised $5 million in a seed financing round led by Pitango's HealthTech fund. Alike, which remains in stealth, allows patients to manage their own health based on insights from the system.

Alike was founded by CEO Amnon Bar-Lev, the former Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) president and medical director Prof. Varda Shalev, the founder of Maccabi Health Services’ Institute of Health Research and Innovation.

Bar-Lev said: "After two years at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Medicine, during which I closely studied the intersection between IT and medicine, I joined forces with two leaders with a real passion to make the world a better place and a shared vision to change healthcare by utilizing state of the art technologies, with the main focus being on the patient."

Prof. Varda Shalev said: "The timing at which the information revolution is reaching the medical field creates extensive opportunities to improve all of our health."

Pitango healthcare fund managing general partner Dr. Guy Ezekiel, who is joining the Alike Board of Directors, said, "The unique combination of highly experienced founders with proven capabilities and a young entrepreneurial spirit all coming together to improve health around the world is what makes Alike a very special company that will change how people use their medical information."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020