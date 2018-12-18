Israeli AI healthcare platform raises $25m

Israeli AI-powered free primary healthcare platform startup K Health has raised $25 million in a series B financing round led by 14W, Comcast Ventures and Mangrove Capital Partners, with participation of previous investors Lerer Hippeau, BoxGroup and Max Ventures The company raised $12.5 million in its Series A financing round in July when investors also included Primary Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners.

The company was cofounded by CEO Allon Bloch, the former CEO of Vroom and co- CEO Wix.

Bloch told "TechCrunch, "When your child says their head hurts, you can play doctor for the first two questions or so - where does it hurt? How does it hurt? Then it gets complex really quickly. Are they nauseous or vomiting? Did anything unusual happen? Did you come back from a trip somewhere? Doctors then use differential diagnosis to prove that it’s a tension headache versus other things by ruling out a whole list of chronic or unusual conditions based on their deep knowledge sets.”

K Health provides a free and easy-to-use app that gives accurate, personalized, data-driven information about the users symptoms and health. The platform simulates the diagnosis process. Users answer several dozen questions about their background and their symptoms. Checking against 2 billion historical health cases over the past 20 years put together from doctors’ records, lab results, hospitalizations, drug statistics and outcome data, K Health compares users to those with similar symptoms and medical histories before providing a diagnosis.

