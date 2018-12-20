Israeli AI robot developer Temi raises $21m

Israeli AI robot developer Temi Global Ltd. today announced the closing of a $21 million investment round led by former Alibaba CTO John Wu, an existing invrstor. Other investors in this financing round include Generali Investments S.p.A of Italy and Hong Kong- based IoT company Ogawa. Temi has raised $82 million to date, including this latest round.

The company says it will use the investment for marketing and sales initiatives of 'Temi,' which it calls the world’s first truly intelligent, mobile, personal robot.

On top of this investment round, Ogawa and Temi have established a strategic partnership for Temi’s marketing and distribution at 180,000 points of sale worldwide.

Temi founder and CEO Yossi Wolf said, “This investment aligns with our company’s strategy to broaden our global business with worldwide partnerships and to transition seamlessly and quickly from R&D phase to sales mode."

Temi is currently sold at 15 locations throughout the US as well as online. In January, the company will officially launch sales at CES.

Temi taps into the big tech trend of smart-display assistants such as the Alexa Show, Google Home Hub, and Facebook’s Portal, but whereas these assistants are all stationary, Temi is mobile. Its autonomous movement and first-of-its-kind Human-Robot Interaction characteristics enables many exciting applications such as hands-free dynamic video calls, which allow users to drive Temi through the Temi app from anywhere in the world and greet or assist others in the home, at storefronts and airports, hotels, restaurants, even providing elderly and medical assistance, education, multimedia and R&D, all from afar.

“Temi incorporates unparalleled technology at a reachable price ($1499), making it the ultimate way for people to communicate in this era of high-speed internet with exciting, upcoming 5G capabilities. It will dramatically transform the way we conduct business and connect with loved ones from afar.” says Wolf.

Temi’s is headquartered in New York City, with its R&D lab in Tel Aviv and a business and manufacturing location in Shenzhen, China.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2018

