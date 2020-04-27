Israeli automated code co Codota raises $12m

Israeli AI software startup Codota has announced the completion of a $12 million Series A financing round led by e.ventures, and with the participation of existing investor Khosla Ventures, and new investors TPY Capital and Hetz Ventures. To date, Codota, whose AI platform provides developers with automated code suggestions, has raised over $16 million, including a seed round led by Khosla Ventures in 2017.

Codota's semantic AI infrastructure emulates the human understanding of computer code and is based on more than a decade of academic research at the Technion, Israel’s foremost technological institution. Founded in 2015, the company has analyzed millions of code repositories to generate insights at scale and boost developer productivity. Codota automates all predictable parts of the development cycle, such as looking up syntax and applying the best practices for using common libraries, by suggesting the next piece of code the developer would need, just in time, in a similar fashion to Smart Compose on Gmail. Following its acquisition of former competitor TabNine last year, Codota now supports all major languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, C, and HTML, and operates across all popular IDEs (Integrated Development Environments), including VSCode, Eclipse, and IntelliJ. Codota had seen its user base grow by more than 1,000% over the

Codota has also announced the public launch of its complete version for JavaScript, merging Codota's semantic technology with TabNine’s textual one, in order to reach superior accuracy. "While each approach certainly has its merits, the dual approach registers unprecedented results that go beyond the reach of each on its own. Our users are now empowered with this absolute best-of-breed technology and product, which is particularly needed in JavaScript in light of its immense popularity and its massive number of different APIs," said Technion Prof. Eran Yahav, Codota cofounder and CTO.

Codota cofounder and CEO Dror Weiss said, This is a meaningful milestone towards achieving our mission of empowering every developer in the world with the absolute best AI tools, thereby redefining developer productivity and software quality. We're honored to be joined by some of the best dev-tools investors in the world and look forward to the next stage in our rapid growth as a category leader," he added.

