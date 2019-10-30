Israeli B2B marketing platform Folloze raises $11m

Israeli B2B marketing platform Folloze today announced an $11 million series B financing round led by BGV, with participation from Canvas Ventures, Cervin Ventures, Grayhawk Ventures and SVB.

In addition Peter Isaacson, CMO of Demandbase and Sydney Sloan, CMO of SalesLoft are joining the company's advisory board, while industry veteran Brian Gentile will serve as chairman.

With offices in San Mateo, California and Ramat Gan, Israel the company was founded by CEO Etai Beck and CMO David Brutman.

Beck said, "The B2B buying process has changed dramatically in recent years, from the traditional funnel-based perspective to a customer-led, real-time journey and high-value experience. That’s why Full-Funnel Personalized Marketing is so critical today; it represents the ability to power intelligence-based personalized journeys for B2B customers that create relationships based upon information sharing and trust building - not selling. And today, customers will accept nothing less."

Isaacson said, "Folloze is disrupting the way B2B marketing has operated over the last decade," said Peter Isaacson, newly appointed advisory board member. "Traditionally, we’ve relied on marketing automation solutions to send batch emails to large swaths of the universe - which has become less and less effective. Folloze is taking a very different path by enabling B2B companies to deliver personalized communication with messaging and content that has been approved by marketing and delivered by sales; it is circumventing marketing automation systems in a way that is far more effective and relevant for the audience you are after. The company has created a strong footprint in the market and has a fresh vision to continue to grow and play a key role within the B2B ecosystem and ABM."

Beck added, "This latest funding, and our esteemed new board members, are reflections of the success customers like Autodesk, Cisco, Marketo, Microsoft and Oracle are seeing by leveraging Folloze to deliver self-managed, value-driven journeys for their own customers, today and in the future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019