Israeli DataOps co K2View raises $28m

Israeli real-time DataOps solutions company K2View today announced today announced the completion of a $28 million financing round led by Forestay Capital and with the participation of Genesis Partners. The new funds will speed up the company’s growth in the DataOps market and marketing expansion in such fields as telecom, financial services, healthcare, insurance, logistics and more.

With offices in Israel and the US, K2View was founded in 2009 by CEO Achi Rotem and COO Rafi Cohen. In Israel the company has offices in Hod Hasharon, Yokneam and Kibbutz Ginosar.

Rotem said, "The fastest method to achieve true agility and exceptional customer experience is moving away from 30-plus years of application-driven enterprise into the data-driven enterprise. This is a critical component for digital transformation and a massive opportunity for us. As we look to the next stage of our growth, our vision is to continue helping companies unlock their potential by providing a faster, better and more cost-effective way to access and control data."

K2View’s patented approach and unique architecture deliver the vital data that enterprises need, from its diverse locations, exactly how and when they need it - all in real time. Since the launch of its platform in 2015, K2View has proven its vision and technology while helping some of the world’s largest companies tackle complex data challenges. The company says its platform provides the right data to the right person at the right time in just milliseconds and enables enterprises to operationalize all of their data and get holistic access to what matters the most to their business, while reducing time-to-market from months to weeks.

