Israeli DevOps co JFrog raises $165m

Israeli DevOps technology developer JFrog has announced a $165 million Series D financing round led by Insight Venture Partners and with the participation of new investors Spark Capital and Geodesic Capital, as well as existing investors including Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital and Vintage Investment Partners. Additional JFrog investors include Gemini VC Israel, Qumra Capital and VMware.

Insight Venture Partner co-founder and managing director Jeff Horing will join JFrog’s Board. The funding will drive JFrog product innovation, support rapid expansion into new markets and accelerate both organic and inorganic growth. The Netanya-based company will double its workforce over the next year by hiring 150 employees.

Founded in 2008 by Chief Architect Fred Simon, CEO Shlomi Ben Haim and CTO Yoav Landman the company is based in Netanya.

Ben Haim said, “Software updates need to flow seamlessly, like water running through pipes. This is what we call the ‘liquid software vision.’ From Git to Kubernetes and from your data center to the edge, software updates must flow anytime, anywhere, with minimal effort. The JFrog Enterprise Plus platform will enable continuous software updates and propel us to become the company behind all software updates in the universe.”

JFrog transforms the way software is updated by offering an end-to-end, universal, highly-available software release platform for storing, securing, monitoring and distributing binaries for all technologies, including Docker, Go, Helm, Maven, npm, Nuget, PyPi, and more. This enables a continuous software release flow from code to production with zero downtime.

Horing said, “In the rapidly growing software industry there is a real need for continual software updates, which is captured by JFrog’s Liquid Software Vision. JFrog is the next promising software infrastructure company that’s going to revolutionize the way software is updated and we’re looking forward to partnering with the JFrog team to capitalize on its impressive growth and industry momentum.“

More than 5 million developers use JFrog Artifactory as their system of record when they build and release software. Developers deserve the freedom of choice throughout the DevOps lifecycle, from code to production, to avoid vendor lock-in. JFrog’s seamlessly integrated ecosystem of partners is radically universal, providing enterprise-grade technology integrations.

JFrog also supports multiple deployment options, with its products available in a hybrid model; on-premise; and across the major cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services [AWS], Google Cloud Platform [GCP] and Microsoft Azure.

Since its Series C funding round in 2016, JFrog has seen more than 500% sales growth and expanded its reach to over 4,500 customers, including more than 70% of the Fortune 100. JFrog continues to add 100 new commercial logos per month and supports the world’s open source communities with its Bintray binary hub. Bintray powers 700,000 community projects distributing over 5.5 million unique software releases that generate over 3 billion downloads a month.

