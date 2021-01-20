Israeli HMOs defy Health Ministry, vaccinating over 35s

Members of Israel's Clalit and Meuhedet health funds aged between 35 and 40 were surprised to discover today that they were eligible for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination and could go ahead and set an appointment. Clalit said that it didn't want to squander its ability to vaccinate 100,000 people per day.

Meuhedet Health Fund followed suit in defiance of Israel's Ministry of Health, which repeated its instructions that at this stage only people over 40 should be inoculated. Maccabi and Leumit, the other two health maintenance organizations (HMOs) are sticking to Ministry of Health instructions.

On Tuesday, more than 200,000 people were vaccinated in Israel - a daily record - with 129,000 people receiving their second dose and 72,000 getting their first jab. To date 2,272,000 Israelis have received their first vaccination including 550,000 who have already received their second jab.

Nearly 80% of Israelis over 60 have received, at least their first vaccination. Other priority groups have included people below 60 with underlying conditions, medical staff, teachers, and police. Following reports of a rise in the number of pregnant women hospitalized in serious condition with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has changed its recommendation and advised pregnant women to get vaccinated if they feel at risk.

