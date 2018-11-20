Israeli IT service co SysAid raises $30m

Israeli IT service management company SysAid announced today the closing of a $30 million investment by IGP. The investment marks SysAid's first financing round, having operated as a bootstrap company since it was founded in 2002.

Based in Airport City, SysAid simplifies on-going operations for IT professionals and has empowered them to deliver exceptional service amid increasing demands and complexity. More than 10,000 customers and 9 million end-users worldwide use SysAid daily to enhance their productivity across the workplace, from IT and operations to finance, HR and marketing functions.

SysAid CEO Sarah Lahav said, "We are dedicated to simplifying and streamlining the complexities of day-to-day life for IT professionals on the service desk. Following almost two decades of deep collaboration with our valuable customers, we have a profound understanding of their challenges and needs, and we build our solutions just for one purpose: to provide our customers with a single, holistic tool that allows them to deliver first-class service to their organizations."

SysAid will use the funding to accelerate its growth and reinforce its position as the global leader to empower even more mid-market organizations looking to deliver an exceptional cross-organizational service experience, based on ITSM best practices and frameworks.

SysAid founder Israel Lifshitz said, "We founded SysAid to positively impact the lives of IT professionals across the globe. We're excited that this new partnership enables us to keep our customers one step ahead of the ever-changing demands of the business to deliver great service at scale, both quickly and with minimal effort."

Following the investment Haim Shani, IGP cofounder and general partner and Uri Erde, IGP general partner, will join the SysAid board.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2018

