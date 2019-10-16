Israeli IoT co 3DSignals raises $8.5m

Israeli industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company 3DSignals has raised $8.5 million in an investment led by Germany's Mercura Capital. Other investors in the Series A financing round, which now totals $20.5 million, include SOMV and Grove Ventures. The Kfar Saba-based company has now raised $26 million to date.

Founded in 2015, 3DSignals has pioneered real-time asset performance monitoring (APM) solutions using digitalization of production floors using Industrial IoT technology.

3DSignals CEO Arie Rosenfeld said, "Our recent market traction brought Mercura Capital GmbH to approach us. With their vast experience, knowledge and connections in the German industry, Mercura is an exciting addition to our investors' team."

Mercura Capital GmbH managing director Ingo Jacoby said: "3DSignals brings true innovation to the industrial world from which we are coming. We are proud to invest in a company which helps its customers to become significantly more productive with a simple, clever and fast-to-implement solution."

