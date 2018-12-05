Israeli ad tracking co SOOMLA raises $2.6m

Israeli mobile monetization measurement platform SOOMLA has announced the closure of a $2.6 million Series A financing round led by JAL Ventures with additional funds from existing investors. The financing will be used to fund SOOMLA's continued global expansion and for further investment in its proprietary technology ad-tracking platform. JAL Ventures general partner Tal Shaked, will join SOOMLA's board of directors.

SOOMLA CEO Yaniv Nizan said, "JAL's partners brings decades of operational experience which makes them an ideal partner as we continue to scale our business globally. We're excited about the funding round and plan to use it to hire top talent in Tel Aviv and in a new office we are planning to set up in the US."

Shaked said, "SOOMLA has rapidly developed a leadership position in the large and fast-growing market for ad measurement. The SOOMLA team developed a unique technology and in a short time was able to attract some of the biggest customers in the space. We are excited to join the team. SOOMLA is a great example of the type of founder-led, capital-efficient business that we like to invest in."

Founded in 2012, SOOMLA provides needed visibility into in-app advertising, helping mobile app publishers be data driven in areas they previously could not. Using its innovative ad tracking technology, SOOMLA delivers granular, impression level data, on more than 30 ad-networks and gives app publishers the flexibility to connect the data to their internal data warehouse as well as to a growing number of 3rd party analytics and attribution platforms. SOOMLA is already working with the top mobile app publishers and have analyzed more than 500 million unique users in 180 countries since the beginning of the year.

