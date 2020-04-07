Israeli analytics platform Glassbox raises $40m

Israeli analytics platform Glassbox today announced a $40 million Series C financing round led by Brighton Park Capital and with the participation of existing investors including Updata Partners and Ibex Investors.

Glassbox was founded in 2010 and has raised $70 million to date. The company has not disclosed its revenue but said that it had a record first quarter and 2019, with revenue more than doubling for the third year in a row.

The company was founded by Yaron Gueta, Hanan Blumstein and Yoav Schreiber, who all hold senior executive positions with the company while Yaron Morgenstern, a former senior executive with NICE Systems, has served as CEO since 2015. The company has offices in Petah Tikva, London and New York with 100 of its 140 employees in the Israeli development office. The company says it has not put any employees on unpaid leave and intends hiring more employees.

Glassbox's pioneering technology equips enterprises with a new generation of visibility over their digital platforms. Companies are able to receive a complete playback of every digital customer journey, identify vital trends and patterns to optimize the customer experience and maximize efficiency. The company's platform captures data both on the server and client side, providing key consumer insights."

Morgenstern said, "Even in these extremely difficult times, digital traffic is surging and companies are focused on how to communicate with new and existing customers digitally. Our technology helps the most sophisticated companies in the world map, protect and grow their digital assets," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. "The Glassbox platform bridges the gap between traditional APM and front-end marketing solutions with thousands of users across different departments using our technology. We are on a mission to help great companies achieve excellent digital outcomes, and our investors' confidence in us at this moment in time is inspiring."

