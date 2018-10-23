Israeli automotive computer vision co Eyesight raises $15m

Israeli automotive computer vision company Eyesight announced today the completion of a $15 million financing round led by Jebsen Capital, Arie Capital, and Mizrahi Tefahot, among other investors. Based in Herzliya, Eyesight is a computer vision company which brings edge computer vision and AI solutions to the automotive and IoT markets,

Eyesight, which is already working with some of the world's leading companies, will use the funds to further expand the company's fast-growing edge computer vision and AI technologies. These technologies are key to shaping user interactions in automotive and smart home environments and are critical to human safety in vehicles. The company's driver monitoring and occupancy monitoring system track the driver's attention on the road and behavior in order to dramatically reduce the millions of car accidents that occur annually.

Eyesight's in-cabin sensing capabilities are set to be increasingly integrated into new vehicles, aligning with the requirements for such systems in autonomous vehicles and Euro NCAP's safety recommendations that call for automakers to include driver monitoring systems in vehicles launched by 2020. The latest growth round will fuel Eyesight's expansion globally, putting its cabin sensing technologies in additional car models on the road, as one of the market's key technology providers.

Eyesight's solution monitors the driver's gaze direction, pupil dilation, eye openness and head position, among other visual attributes, to enable alerts when signs of drowsiness or distraction are detected. Eyesight's technology further detects cabin occupancy to enable real-time optimization of safety systems according to passengers present, helping reduce possible injuries and keep passengers safe.

