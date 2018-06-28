Israeli car sensor co Guardian Optical raises $3.1m

Israeli car sensor developer Guardian Optical Technologies has announced that it has closed a $3.1 million pre-B financing round from Mirai Creation Fund, Goldbell Investments, and TransLink Capital. Previous investors include Toyota.

The Tel Aviv-based company enables "passenger aware" cars with cutting-edge sensor technology that makes cars safer and more convenient. Just one sensor combined with advanced 2D, 3D, and motion analysis protects drivers and passengers by constantly scanning and tracking occupants and objects anywhere in the vehicle. These technologies work with a car's seatbelts and airbags to sound immediate alerts. The system deploys machine-learning, including image analysis on the sensor's video feed, as well as "big data" analysis.

Guardian developed the only optical technology that detects motions as faint as one micro-meter, enabling drivers to be alerted to forgotten objects and occupants, including small children. The technology also has life-saving functionality and in the event of a collision can detect the size of each passenger in the vehicle, and allow airbags to be deployed according to the mass of each person.

Guardian Optical Technologies CEO Gil Dotan said, "Passenger-aware vehicles are becoming more of a necessity as technology in the automotive sector becomes more advanced. Monitoring the interior of a cabin is a key component to ensuring safety and an optimized experience for passengers."

Guardian's cutting-edge technology can potentially customize the travel experience of autonomous cars to automatically set favorite radio stations as well as preferred seat and steering wheel positioning. The advanced system is designed to seamlessly adapt to future progressions in the automotive industry, especially in autonomous vehicles.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 28, 2018

