Israeli cloud security co Bridgecrew raises $14m

Israeli cloud security engineering company Bridgecrew has announced the completion of a $14 million Series A financing round led by Battery Ventures and with the participation of NFX, who previously led the company's $4 million seed round. Series A investors also include Sorensen Ventures, DNX Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, and Homeward Ventures as well as Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey; Spotify’s head of security, David Hannigan; Marqeta CISO David Tsao; Netflix’s head of cloud security, Srinath Kuruvadi; and AWS Security senior manager Ely Kahn.

The company has emerged from stealth by launching its Codified Cloud Security platform, which makes it simple for organizations to automatically deploy cloud security engineering. The new funds will be used to scale up Bridgecrew’s solution, which enables DevSecOps engineers to quickly and seamlessly secure cloud infrastructure and conduct remediation delivered as code.

With 12 employees in Israel and three in the US, Bridgecrew was founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster Goihman, and Guy Eisenkot.

Bridgecrew’s developer-first solution allows DevOps and engineering teams to save critical time and money as they address these ongoing security tasks with just the click of a button. The automated technology is also well-suited for the age of COVID-19 and today’s volatile market environment in which many organizations are trying to automate security and DevOps processes to cut costs and become significantly more efficient.

Tendler, who previously co-founded Fortscale, a cybersecurity company acquired by RSA Security in 2018, said, "Most security breaches happen because of a slight mistake somewhere over the course of an extremely complex process. Infrastructure security responsibility is naturally shifting left in organizations to software engineers, yet they lack the automation tools to remediate issues and quickly fix them. Bridgecrew is a developer-first company which automates security-engineering work without inflating the engineering backlog. Using rapid remediation, we not only save time and reduce workload from engineers, but we also help them to do their jobs better and ramp up organizational migration to the cloud."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020