Israeli cloud security co Ermetic raises $10m

Israeli cloud access risk security company Ermetic has emerged from stealth mode today and announced that it has raised $10 million in financing from Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Target Global.

The company has also launched an analytics-based solution that prevents cloud data breaches by automating the detection and remediation of identity and access risks in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings from Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, Ermetic was founded by CEO Shai Morag, CPO Sivan Krigsman, CBO Arick Goomanovsky and CTO Michael Dolinsky. They have previously built successful enterprise security companies including Aorato acquired by Microsoft, Secdo acquired by Palo Alto Networks, and Sygnia acquired by Temasek. All four began their careers in cyber intelligence roles with the Israel military

"Monitoring and managing cloud security risks associated with human identities is a big challenge on its own, but reducing the attack surface created by machine accounts is manually unfeasible," said Gerhard Eschelbeck, former CISO for Google. "Ermetic has developed a very precise and scalable approach that uses data science-based automation to solve this problem and give control back to the organization."

