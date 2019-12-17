Israeli cloud services co AllCloud raises $18m

Israel cloud services provider AllCloud has raised $18 million in a financing round led by Eastside Partners and with participation from Salesforce Ventures and previous investors. The firm, which has established practices around AWS and Salesforce, has now raised over $26 million.

Based in Rosh Ha'ayin, AllCloud was established in 2014 by Yosi Frenkel and Lahav Savir through the merger of Blat-Lapidot, the first Platinum partner of Salesforce in Israel, and Emind, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Google Cloud Partner.

AllCloud has grown rapidly over the past year, adding clients in the US and Europe, including Rakuten Rewards, Harel Insurance and Valtec Mobility. The new funding, which will primarily be used to look at expansion through acquisition, will also be used to expand AllCloud’s range of services, which today includes cloud consulting, modernization and development across AWS and Salesforce.

AllCloud CEO Eran Gil said, "As the AWS and Salesforce ecosystems continuously innovate and grow, clients are looking for partners that can build a long-term strategy that truly transforms their organization, while balancing the need for speed and agility. AllCloud is now in a position to expand upon our wide breadth and depth of AWS and Salesforce expertise by acquiring ecosystem specialization, which further rounds out our offerings."

