Israeli co Amenity Analytics raises $18m

Israeli AI-enabled insights platform Amenity Analytics today announced it has closed an $18 million Series B financing round led by insurance industry leader STARR Companies and their CEO Hank Greenberg. The deal also includes a new investment from Allstate and participation from existing investors Intel Capital and State of Mind Ventures.

Amenity Analytics cofounder and CEO Nathaniel Storch said, “Some of the most sophisticated minds on Wall Street already trust our technology to uncover insights that give their investment strategies an edge. The commitment from STARR, their legendary CEO Hank Greenberg, and a firm as well regarded as Allstate demonstrate the power of our platform in another important sector."

He added, “Over the past year we’ve assembled a dynamic team who has delivered a product that is only scratching the surface of its capabilities. This latest round provides us with the resources to further grow our team and to push the boundaries of where we can apply our technology."

Amenity uses natural language processing (NLP) to help institutional investors, insurance companies, media organizations, and others to rapidly process and comprehend complex text documents and uncover real-time, actionable insights. Amenity can quickly identify key commentary and determine the critical indicators and statements that help executives make business decisions, drive company performance, and gauge sentiment among a given audience.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019