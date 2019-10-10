Israeli co Aspire Global buys B2B iGaming co Pariplay

Israeli iGaming company Aspire Global Plc has finalized the acquisition of GMS Entertainment Ltd. owner of B2B group Pariplay for €13.1 million in cash, according to the initial conditions announced in June. Pariplay operates a game aggregator platform, and has its own game studios, providing operators with access to thousands of game titles from leading game producers. The acquisition of Pariplay allows Aspire Global to control yet another part of the iGaming value chain - creating synergies, broadening the game portfolio and providing a channel to distribute and sell propriety games outside Aspire Global’s partner network.

Aspire Global is traded on the First North Scandinavian stock exchange and among its prominent shareholders are soccer agent Pini Zahavi and media entrepreneur Eli Azur who have a 16.2% stake.

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon said, "We are excited to welcome the Pariplay team to Aspire Global. The acquisition of Pariplay is in line with our M&A-strategy focusing on B2B-growth and external game sales. The integration of Pariplay grants us control of yet another crucial part of the iGaming value chain - cutting costs, broadening the game portfolio and providing a channel to sell and distribute propriety games outside Aspire Global network. Moreover, Pariplay holds an iGaming license for New Jersey, which could act as the spearhead of our future efforts to enter the US market."

