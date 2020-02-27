Israeli co BATM develops coronavirus diagnostic kit

Israeli company BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), which provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, has announced that it has successfully developed a new diagnostics kit for the coronavirus. COVID-19., which began in China, is now sweeping the world.

The new kit has undergone testing by several central laboratories and hospitals that have now verified its ability to diagnose COVID-19. Consequently, BATM has commenced production of the kit at its Adaltis facility in Rome.

BATM is working with research institutions, mainly in Europe, to further develop the kit to a price point suitable for large scale production. The kit, which supports all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, has already received interest from customers in several countries.

COVID-19 will also be included within the Ador suite of testing kits as part of its travel panels. Laboratory bench tests are expected to commence imminently.

BATM CEO Dr. Zvi Marom said, "We believe that the strategy we adopted in our Bio-Medical division is proving to be correct, especially in light of the current COVID-19 outbreak. We are able now to quickly provide diagnostic kits for any new pathogen that appears. Furthermore, we have already received extremely positive feedback and significant interest from several leading medical institutions that have started testing the first panel of Ador’s NATlab solution and adding COVID-19 will greatly strengthen its appeal and value."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2020

