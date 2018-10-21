Israeli co Sisense opens London office, hiring 50 in UK

Israeli business analytics company Sisense is opening a London office and hiring 50 employees in the UK. Sisense completed an $80 million financing round last month and is using some of the funds to expand its European operations.

Sisense is disrupting the business intelligence market by simplifying business analytics for complex data, allowing visual analysis and presentation of all types of enterprise data for companies of every size. The systems developed by the company are designed to make it easier to immediately discern information despite large amounts of data.

The opening of the London office follows significant client growth in the UK and globally, driven by increased demand for full-stack analytics solutions and a growing need for agile data-driven insights. Sisense is building on a sizeable European customer base with local UK clients such as Flight Centre, SDL, Motorola UK, and Rolls Royce Digital.

Sisense CEO Amir Orad said, “Sisense is fortunate to count so many top UK brands among its clients and we continue to see incredible growth given the accelerating European knowledge economy. There is massive adoption of Sisense globally, as the growing volume and complexity of data drives demand for analytics, and business agility. Once we had secured a strong leader for our UK operations, and our recent round of funding, we knew that London would lead our work with the European enterprises so we could further achieve local customers’ success.'

Richard Lack will head the London office as general manager. The technology industry veteran has held sales leadership positions at several top software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies including Google’s DoubleClick, ExactTarget, and SAP’s Gigya.

Lack said, “I am proud to be joining Sisense, helping another innovative, disruptive leader in the cloud technology space aggressively expand in the region. Given the incredible growth for Sisense and its recent funding, it seems like a very fortuitous time for the company to expand its physical presence here. Great clients and great technology will help us bring together great people, to make this office a major source of growth and success."

With 450 employees, Sisense will be adding 50 more customer-facing employees in the UK in the coming quarters, with most roles in customer support, sales, and marketing. Sisense is headquartered in New York and has offices in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, Kiev, Tokyo and Arizona.

