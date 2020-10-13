Israeli code risk co apiiro raises $35m

Israeli code risk co apiiro raised $35 million in a financing round from Kleiner Parkings general partner Ted Schlein, and Greylock general partners Saam Motamedi and Asheem Chandna. The apiiro platform is used by two large banks in the US, and large companies in gaming, healthcare, and software development.

apiiro's code risk platform enables organizations to accelerate application and infrastructure delivery by automatically remediating risk with every change. The company announced today that it is official launching its product into the DevSecOps and risk management markets.

The company was founded by CEO Idan Plotnik and VP engineering Yonatan Eldar, both serial entrepreneurs and graduates ofthe Israeli Defense Force cybersecurity unit 'Matzov'. Plotnik and Eldar were previously founders of behavior analytics company Aorato which was acquired by Microsoft for $200 million. Plotnik and Eldar worked at Microsoft as engineering executives leading product strategy, engineering, data science and devops. They founded apiiro and built a unified platform that eliminates the friction and bridges the gap between developers, security and compliance teams.

Plotnik said, "apiiro was created to address enterprises board level discussions around the DevSecOps and risk management, and enable key application and infrastructure stakeholders to accelerate time-to-market by prioritizing and remediating only material risky changes - all in one platform."

