Israeli cyber co Axonius joins unicorn club

Israeli cybersecurity asset management company startup Axonius has announced that it has raised $100 million in a D round. The round was led by New York-based growth investment firm Stripes, with the participation of existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, OpenView, Lightspeed, and Vertex. Stripes founder and partner Ken Fox is joining Axonius's board of directors.

The current round brings the total amount raised by Axonius to date to $195 million. The company states that the round was at a valuation of over $1 billion, putting Axonius, which was founded only in 2017, into the rapidly expanding Israeli unicorn club, as money continues to flow to the technology sector.

Last December, Axonius was selected among "Globes'" ten most promising startups of 2020. The company was founded by Dean Sysman, Ofri Shur and Avidor Bartov, who met during their service in the IDF's intelligence unit 8200. Axonius helps enterprises identify and protect computers and other devices connected to their networks, when the enterprises themselves may not be aware of their existence. At the end of 2020, the company had 120 employees, half of them in Israel and half in the US.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021