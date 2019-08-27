Israeli cybersecurity co Axonius raises $20m

Israeli cybersecurity asset management company Axonius today announced it has raised $20 million in Series B funding led by new investor OpenView. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, YL Ventures, Vertex, WTI, and Emerge also participated in the round, bringing the company’s funding to $37 million to date. Mackey Craven, partner at OpenView, has joined the Axonius Board of Directors.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli cybersecurity co Axonius raises $13m

This funding enables Axonius to continue to accelerate demand for its Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform, which leverages existing security investments to gain unmatched visibility into an organization’s asset inventory. By seamlessly connecting to over 135 security and management solutions, Axonius uncovers solution coverage gaps and automatically validates and enforces security policies.

Axonius CEO and cofounder Dean Sysman said, “In 2019 alone, we saw more than a 400% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue, adding Fortune 500 companies as customers and managing more than 3 million assets at public and private companies worldwide. We’ve found a way to solve this decades-old problem, and this funding will allow us to double down on our mission to enable our customers to take control of their assets and rest assured their environments are secure.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019