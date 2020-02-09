Israeli cybersecurity co Beyond raises $21m

Israeli cybersecurity company Beyond has come out of stealth and announced a $21 million financing round. The company was founded by CEO Assaf Rappaport, who only two months ago stepped down as head of R&D at Microsoft Israel, together with CTO Ami Luttwak, CPO Yinon Costica, and VP R&D Roy Reznik. The four previously founded Israeli cloud security company Adallom, which was sold to Microsoft in 2015 for $320 million and on which Microsoft Israel based its cloud security division in its R&D center.

Investors in Beyond's financing round include Sequoia, and Gili Ra'anan from the Cyberstarאs venture capital fund. Both funds had previously invested in Adallom.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

