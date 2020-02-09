Israeli cybersecurity co Beyond raises $21m

Israeli cybersecurity company Beyond has come out of stealth and announced a $21 million financing round. The company was founded by CEO Assaf Rappaport, who only two months ago stepped down as head of R&D at Microsoft Israel, together with CTO Ami Luttwak, CPO Yinon Costica, and VP R&D Roy Reznik. The four previously founded Israeli cloud security company Adallom, which was sold to Microsoft in 2015 for $320 million and on which Microsoft Israel based its cloud security division in its R&D center. RELATED ARTICLES Microsoft finally confirms Adallom acquisition Microsoft Israel R&D head quits to found startup Investors in Beyond's financing round include Sequoia, and Gili Ra'anan from the Cyberstarאs venture capital fund. Both funds had previously invested in Adallom. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020