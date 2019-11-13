Israeli cybersecurity co CyberArk to raise $500m debt

The Petah Tikva-based company will issue bonds in a private placement.

Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk Software Ltd. (Nasdaq: CYBR) plans to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in a private placement for institutional investors. The Petah Tikva-based privileged access management company will grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal for a total of $575 million. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2019 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019