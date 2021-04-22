Israeli cybersecurity co CyberHat's CYREBRO raises $15m

Israeli cybersecurity company CyberHat, which founded CYREBRO, the SOC as a platform solution, has announced that it has secured $15 million in Series B funding, led by Prytek, with participation from InCapital, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF), and previous investor Mangrove. This brings the total company funding raised to date to $22 million.

Backed by a team of cybersecurity experts, CYREBRO is democratizing access to best of breed cybersecurity resources, transforming how businesses today run their security operations, to quickly respond to and mitigate cyber threats. CYREBRO is the first technology-agnostic cloud-based security operations center (SOC) that is pioneering the SOC-as-a-Platform model. CYREBRO applies comprehensive enterprise-level data protection to organizations, against new threats that have arisen from the remote work environment, including under-resourced small businesses that have become prime targets for cyberattacks.

The new funds will be used to expand CYREBRO’s SOC-as-a-Platform, to meet the exploding demand for robust, scalable, transparent and simple security operations solutions. Bringing to bear expertise and delivering bespoke solutions to enterprises across industries, the funding will accelerate roll-out of its offering to the small-to-medium sized (SMB) market, breaking down barriers to accessing essential cybersecurity solutions.

CYREBRO enables companies to centralize online operations of the entire security stack, putting the power of enterprise-grade SOC, into the affordability and flexibility of a cloud-based service. CyberHat CEO Nadav Arbel said, "CYREBRO is the next step in the evolution of operating cybersecurity and we are proud to be pioneering the SOC as a platform market. Securing this round with our new and existing investors, will enable us to expedite the development of CYREBRO and strengthen our reach in the SMB market. We have made it our mission to enable first grade security operations for organizations of any size and any technology stack, and as such, we are very excited to see the tremendous growth in CYREBRO clients across the globe.

CYREBRO’s SOC platform is backed 24/7 by a team of advanced cyber analysts and forensic investigators. The platform integrates with any existing security systems, tools and software, including all cloud based platforms and internal network devices. CYREBRO offers a "turnkey" solution for SOC requirements, including the SIEM technology (if required), threat hunting, threat intelligence, full tier analysis, investigative capabilities and a world class IR on call. Hundreds of globally established companies have already chosen CYREBRO as their cyber operations platform to defend against data breaches and attacks. This includes SMBs as well as critical infrastructure and industries like casinos, global retailers, banks, insurance companies, and other Fortune 500 companies. Now every SMB will have access to these same enterprise tools and cyber protection resources.

Prytek co-CEO Arnon Shiboleth said, "Prytek group, through our Corporate Venture Arm, is excited to invest in CyberHat. CyberHat's solution will give our managed service arm strong SOC capabilities per demand. We look forward to partnering with the team as they continue to expand the technology into new markets to meet global demand."

