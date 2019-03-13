Israeli cybersecurity co Cymulate raises $7.5m

Israeli SaaS-based BAS platform cybersecurity company Cymulate today announced a $7.5 million Series A financing round led by Vertex Ventures and Dell Technologies Capital and wth the participation of Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE) and Eyal Gruner, who previously led the Seed rounds. This brings to $11 million, the amount raised by the Rishon Lezion-based company.

Cymulate will use the funding to expand US operations, add key leadership positions and invest further in the research team to enhance the platform's functionality.

Cymulate's BAS platform enables organizations to automatically assess their overall security posture, continuously validating that security measures and controls are working as expected. The Cymulate platform can be deployed within minutes and the simulated attacks provide immediate results that include vulnerabilities and mitigation procedures to close each gap. The platform offers the largest range of attack vectors in the industry covering pre-exploitation, exploitation and post-exploitation stages of an attack kill-chain: Email, Web Gateway, Web Application, Phishing, Endpoint, Lateral Movement, Data Exfiltration and Immediate Threats.

Cymulate cofounder and CEO Eyal Wachsman said, "The fast adoption of our platform by organizations optimizing their protection against attacks has enabled Cymulate to consistently surpass revenue and sales targets with triple growth which permits us now to focus on innovation and outreach. We've been very strategic about the amount of funding we've raised in this round. This new funding will ensure that we remain ahead of the curve with the best Breach and Attack Simulation platform in the industry, while broadening strategic partnerships as we scale up research and operations to

Cymulate was founded in 2016 by Avihai Ben-Yossef, Eyal Wachsman, and Eyal Gruner, a serial entrepreneur and investor in cybersecurity startups. In less than three years, Cymulate has successfully launched its technology in key markets across all industry verticals, with customers in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

