Israeli cybersecurity co Cynet raises $13m

Israeli cybersecurity company Cynet has raised $13-million in a Series B financing round led by Norwest Venture Partners, Shlomo Kramer and returning investor Ibex Investors. The investment will bolster Cynet’s rapid growth.

Cynet's holistic detection and response platform empowers customers with one best-in-class solution that makes it easy for organizations to protect, prevent, detect and remediate any threat or attack on the internal network, so they no longer need to expend time and energy managing multiple technologies.

Cynet founder and co-CEO Eyal Gruner said, "This investment further empowers us in our mission of enabling any size company to achieve the same enterprise-grade security solution as large-scale organizations. Millions of endpoints around the world are protected by the Cynet 360 platform, and we’re proud to be able to ensure that people sleep soundly, knowing that their assets are secured by Cynet.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

