Israeli cybersecurity co Intezer raises $15m

Israeli cybersecurity company Intezer today announced the closing of a $15 million Series B financing round led by OpenView. Intel Capital, Magma, Samsung NEXT, a USAA affiliate, and Alon Cohen - the founder and former CEO of CyberArk, and co-founder of Intezer - also participated in the round.

Intezer cofounder and CEO Itai Tevet said, "Given the tremendous success we’ve had in applying our technology to incident response use cases, we will use the funding to accelerate our sales growth and expand the technology into the larger threat protection market."

This announcement comes one week after Intezer unveiled its new runtime cloud security product, Intezer Protect, which is based on the company’s core Genetic Malware Analysis technology. The company has also appointed former CyberArk CRO Ron Zoran to its board of directors.

Headquartered in New York and with its development office in Tel Aviv, Intezer has introduced a novel approach called Genetic Malware Analysis, enabling organizations to detect and classify cyberattacks by identifying the software origins of these threats. Identifying the source of the attack itself effectively decreases the ROI for cybercriminals, making it exponentially harder for them to launch a new attack campaign.

Intezer chairman Alon Cohen said, "Intezer has established itself as the global market leader in Genetic Malware Analysis. While Genetic Malware Analysis is a relatively new category, we’ve seen more vendors incorporating this approach into their cybersecurity solutions. This new financing round will enable Intezer to strengthen its market leadership and product offerings to accelerate the global market adoption of Genetic Malware Analysis."

Intezer serves a diverse client portfolio including Fortune 500 companies, modern startups, and elite government agencies. In 2019, the company publicly uncovered many previously undetected cyber threats, while observing an increase in the number of Linux and cloud-focused attacks in the wild. Among the company’s discoveries were large scale crypto-mining campaigns, botnets, ransomware, and nation-state sponsored threats, including HiddenWasp, QNAPCrypt, and PureLocker.

